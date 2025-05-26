Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SpaceX launch planned Tuesday at Vandenberg Space Force Base

spacex falcon 9 rocket 3323.JPG
KSBY
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 3, 2023.
spacex falcon 9 rocket 3323.JPG
Posted

SpaceX is planning another rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base this Tuesday, May 27.

Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket is currently scheduled for 9:14 a.m.

A livestream of the launch is expected to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after launch, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

The rocket will carry 24 Starlink satellites into orbit.

If the launch is scrubbed on Tuesday, SpaceX says it has additional launch opportunities available starting at 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Davefarewell promo 480x360.png