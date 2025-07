SpaceX is planning another rocket launch to take place at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday, July 30.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch is currently scheduled for 11:39 a.m.

A livestream of the launch is expected to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

The rocket will be delivering 19 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

About eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket’s first stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.