SpaceX launch from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Tuesday

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch Tuesday, May 30 from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The projected launch window is 10:27 p.m. Tuesday night to 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Space Launch Schedule website. The rocket will launch from Complex 4E.

The Falcon 9 “Block 5” rocket, part of Starlink Group 2-10, will carry a batch of satellites for the Starlink mega-constellation, which is SpaceX’s project for a space-based internet communication system.

The Block 5 designation refers to the version of the Falcon 9 reusable rocket, with Block 5 being the latest iteration. Each progressive design hopes to improve the rocket’s reusability, among other things.

The weather forecast during the launch window is projected to be 57 degrees and clear skies. The cost of the launch will be about $52 million.

The first stage of the rocket will attempt to land on an ocean-going vessel stationed in the Pacific, called an Autonomous Spaceport Drone Ship (ASDS).

Seven hundred and nineteen rockets have been launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

