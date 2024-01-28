SpaceX launch scheduled Sunday evening at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is planning another rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base this Sunday, Jan. 28.

The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 6:16 p.m.

It will be delivering 22 Starlink satellites into orbit. Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s first stage booster on a droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean so it can be used again in a future launch. The booster being used in this launch has reportedly been used in eight other missions.

SpaceX plans to livestream the launch on X, starting about five minutes prior to liftoff.

If everything goes as planned, it will be the second SpaceX rocket launch of the day. The aerospace company is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:15 p.m. Eastern. That rocket will be carrying an additional 23 Starlink satellites into orbit.

If Sunday’s launch at Vandenberg is scrubbed, SpaceX says it has additional backup launch opportunities starting at 5:49 p.m. on Monday.

