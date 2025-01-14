SpaceX launch Tuesday at Vandenberg Space Force Base expected to produce sonic boom

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday, January 14, according to base officials.

The launch window will reportedly open at 10:49 a.m.

Base officials say it's likely people in the area will hear a sonic boom when the rocket's first stage booster lands back on land at Vandenberg.

A livestream of the launch is scheduled to begin about 10 minutes before liftoff on X @SpaceX.

This launch, known as the Transporter-12 mission, will deliver multiple small satellites into low-Earth orbit.

