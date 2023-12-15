SpaceX launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled Thursday night

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:04 p.m. on Thursday.

The rocket will carry 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service. According to the company, this launch will include the first six Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities designed to enable mobile network operators to provide global access to texting, calling, and browsing.

This will also be the first flight for the rocket's first stage booster. In order for it to be used again in future launches, SpaceX plans to land the booster on its Of Course I Still Love You droneship after it separates from the rest of the rocket.

A live webcast of the launch is scheduled to begin about 15 minutes before liftoff on X.

If the rocket does not go up on Thursday night, SpaceX has a backup launch opportunity scheduled for 9:19 p.m. on Friday.

