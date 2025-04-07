Watch Now
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 from Vandenberg SFB Monday afternoon

A Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday marked the twelfth launch of the year for Space X from the West Coast.

The rocket carried 27 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit with the first-stage booster landing on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean shortly after lifting off at 4:06 p.m.

SpaceX reports the landing marked the 135th time a first-stage booster has landed on the droneship.

