SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in the early-morning hours Tuesday.

The launch lifted off at 2:37 a.m. and successfully launched 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth Orbit.

SpaceX says it was the 15th time the first-stage booster, which landed on the “Of Course I Still love You” droneship in the Pacific Ocean, has been used.

The launch was originally scheduled for last Thursday but was pushed to this week due to Tropical Storm Hillary.