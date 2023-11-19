SpaceX now targeting Sunday night for next launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is now targeting Sunday night for its next launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 launch was originally set for Saturday night, but was moved back multiple times into the overnight hours before SpaceX finally stood down from the launch attempt.

The rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is now scheduled for launch at 10:33 p.m. with backup opportunities available until 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The booster used in this launch has been used in 14 other missions, according to the aerospace company.

A live webcast of the launch is expected to begin about five minutes prior to liftoff on X.

Since the booster is not landing at Vandenberg, no sonic boom is expected to be heard locally upon its return.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service.

