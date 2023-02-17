SpaceX on track for Friday launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

The launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base is planned for Friday.

The launch, which will deploy 51 Starlink satellites, is set for liftoff at 11:12 a.m.

It will be SpaceX's third launch from Vandenberg this year.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The same booster was previously used to launch Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and six Starlink missions.

If for some reason the launch is delayed, the base plans to try the launch on Saturday at 10:58 a.m.

A live stream of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff.