SpaceX planning rocket launch Tuesday evening at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:01 p.m. on Tuesday.

The rocket will deliver 20 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX will offer a live stream of the launch starting about five minutes before liftoff.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

If the launch is scrubbed, the aerospace company says it has a backup launch opportunity available at 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday.

