SpaceX planning Saturday afternoon launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is planning a launch of a Falcon 9 rocket out of Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday afternoon, the aerospace company announced on its website.

Liftoff is set for 3:43 p.m. with backup opportunities available until 5:10 p.m., if needed.

The rocket will carry 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

If needed, additional launch opportunities are available Sunday beginning at 2:10 p.m.

This will be the 11th flight for the first-stage booster supporting the mission.

The rocket is scheduled to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.