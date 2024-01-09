Watch Now
SpaceX planning Tuesday launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX has been granted permission to lease Space Launch Complex 6 (SLC-6) for Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rocket launches, according to a press release.
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 11:50:53-05

SpaceX is targeting Tuesday night for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Liftoff is scheduled for 9:08 p.m. but backup opportunities are available until 11:28 p.m.

If the launch does not go, SpaceX will try again Wednesday starting at 9:08 p.m.

The launch will mark the 18th flight for the mission’s first-stage booster, which is expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast of the launch will begin on X approximately five minutes before liftoff.

