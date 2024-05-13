SpaceX planning Tuesday morning launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is targeting Tuesday morning for another Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch of 20 Starlink satellites is set for May 14 at 9:29 a.m. with backup opportunities available until 1:29 p.m.

If the launch does not go as planned Tuesday, SpaceX will try again Wednesday starting at 9:06 a.m.

The first-stage booster has been used 17 previous times and is expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean shortly after liftoff.

According to SpaceX, 13 of the satellites have Direct to Cell capabilities.

A live webcast of the launch will begin on X about five minutes before liftoff. To watch, click here.