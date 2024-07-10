SpaceX planning Wednesday evening launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is planning a launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry 20 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, 13 of those with direct-to-cell capabilities.

The first-stage booster — which has been used 19 previous times — is anticipated to land on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean, so no sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast of the launch will be available on SpaceX's website.

If the launch is delayed for any reason, SpaceX will attempt the launch again Thursday beginning at 6:37 p.m.