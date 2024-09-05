Watch Now
SpaceX plans for Falcon 9 launch in support of NROL-113 mission

The rocket will liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX is targeting Thursday night for a Falcon 9 launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

If all goes according to plan, the rocket will send a third batch of satellites into low Earth orbit as part of the company's NROL-113 mission.

The mission's goal is to strengthen scouting and imaging capabilities for the National Reconnaissance Office.

NROL-113 is being executed by SpaceX in collaboration with Northrop Grumman.

Should Thursday's mission be canceled, a back-up launch opportunity has been identified for Friday starting at 7:58 p.m.

A live stream of the mission is scheduled to begin roughly five minutes before liftoff.

It can be viewed on the SpaceX website or on the company's X account.

