SpaceX plans for Falcon 9 launch in support of NROL-113 mission

SpaceX is targeting Thursday night for a Falcon 9 launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

If all goes according to plan, the rocket will send a third batch of satellites into low Earth orbit as part of the company's NROL-113 mission.

The mission's goal is to strengthen scouting and imaging capabilities for the National Reconnaissance Office.

NROL-113 is being executed by SpaceX in collaboration with Northrop Grumman.

Should Thursday's mission be canceled, a back-up launch opportunity has been identified for Friday starting at 7:58 p.m.

A live stream of the mission is scheduled to begin roughly five minutes before liftoff.

It can be viewed on the SpaceX website or on the company's X account.