Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SpaceX plans fourth launch of 2024 from Vandenberg Space Force Base

vandenberg space force base.jpg
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
A U.S. Missile Defense Agency flight test of a Ground-based Interceptor missile is scheduled for Monday, between the hours of 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
vandenberg space force base.jpg
Posted at 5:26 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 20:27:15-05

SpaceX announced its plan for a Falcon 9 rocket launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday night.

This would be SpaceX's fourth launch this year from the base. The rocket launch is scheduled to liftoff at 9:01 p.m. to carry 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).

Backup launch opportunities are available until 9:38 p.m. If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Wednesday, starting at 5:17 p.m.

This is the 14th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, Transporter-9, and seven Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Watch the launch live, by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg