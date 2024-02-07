SpaceX plans fourth launch of 2024 from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX announced its plan for a Falcon 9 rocket launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday night.

This would be SpaceX's fourth launch this year from the base. The rocket launch is scheduled to liftoff at 9:01 p.m. to carry 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).

Backup launch opportunities are available until 9:38 p.m. If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Wednesday, starting at 5:17 p.m.

This is the 14th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, Transporter-9, and seven Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Watch the launch live, by clicking here.