SpaceX plans its 24th launch of 2023 from Vandenberg Space Force Base this Saturday

SpaceX is targeting its 24th launch of 2023 out of Vandenberg Space Force Base this Saturday.

The launch is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11 for Falcon 9’s launch of the Transporter-9 mission to low-Earth orbit.

The rocket will take off from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E).

There is a 55-minute launch window and it opens at 10:49 a.m. If needed, there is a backup opportunity Sunday, November 12 with the same window.

A live webcast of this mission will begin on X @SpaceX about 10 minutes prior to liftoff.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, and six Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9 will land on Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Transporter-9 is SpaceX’s ninth dedicated smallsat rideshare mission. There will be 90 payloads on this flight, including CubeSats, MicroSats, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.