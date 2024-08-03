SpaceX plans overnight launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base shortly after midnight on Sunday, August 4.

Liftoff is currently scheduled for 12:24 a.m. SpaceX says it has backup opportunities available until 3:52 a.m. and can try again starting at 12:24 a.m. on Monday if Sunday's launch is scrubbed.

Alive streamof the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff on X.

The rocket will reportedly carry 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to launch the rocket's first stage booster on a droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The booster being used in this mission has been used five other times.