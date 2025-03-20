Watch Now
SpaceX plans third launch from Vandenberg this month; sonic boom expected

John Raoux/AP
SpaceX is gearing up for a late-night launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The aerospace company is targeting Thursday at 11:49 p.m. for liftoff of a Falcon 9 from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

The NROL-57 mission is SpaceX’s third launch from Vandenberg this month and ninth from the base so far this year.

The rocket’s first-stage booster will land back at Vandenberg, creating a sonic boom many people in the area will hear.

If the launch doesn’t happen, another opportunity is available Friday at 11:31 p.m.

