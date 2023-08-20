Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SpaceX plans to launch Falcon 9 rocket from VSFB Monday night

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
John Raoux/AP
SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday night. This comes after it was rescheduled from last Thursday to Monday at 11:04 p.m. due to Tropical Storm Hillary.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
Posted at 1:39 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 16:39:50-04

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday night.

This comes after it was rescheduled from last Thursday to Monday at 11:04 p.m. due to Tropical Storm Hillary.

If successful, the rocket will carry 21 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

If needed, four additional opportunities are available starting at 11:54 p.m. until 2:26 a.m. on Tuesday.

Four backup opportunities are also available on Tuesday starting at 10:42 p.m. until 2:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

A live broadcast of the launch will be available at this link five minutes before liftoff.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg