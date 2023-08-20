SpaceX plans to launch Falcon 9 rocket from VSFB Monday night

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday night.

This comes after it was rescheduled from last Thursday to Monday at 11:04 p.m. due to Tropical Storm Hillary.

If successful, the rocket will carry 21 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

If needed, four additional opportunities are available starting at 11:54 p.m. until 2:26 a.m. on Tuesday.

Four backup opportunities are also available on Tuesday starting at 10:42 p.m. until 2:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

A live broadcast of the launch will be available at this link five minutes before liftoff.