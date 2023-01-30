SpaceX postpones Starlink satellite launch again from Vandenberg

UPDATE:

Another launch has been postponed for SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. The new time is 12:26 p.m. Monday afternoon from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Now targeting 12:26 p.m. PT for Falcon 9’s launch of Starlink and D-Orbit’s ION SCV009 Eclectic Elena — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 30, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY:

SpaceX is postponing a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch was originally scheduled for 8:47 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to a Twitter post from SpaceX, the launch is now planned for Monday, January 30 at 8:34 a.m. PT, due to the completion of pre-launch checkouts.

The rocket will deliver 49 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, along with D-Orbit’s ION Satellite Carrier "SCV009 Eclectic Elena."

About eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The booster being used in this mission has been used in six other missions.

A live webcast of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

If needed, there is an additional launch opportunity on the same day at 12:31 p.m. PT.