SpaceX prepares for another Falcon 9 launch in upcoming Starlink mission

SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, August 28 for its upcoming Falcon 9 launch, consisting of 21 Starlink satellites.

Among them, 13 include Direct to Cell capabilities to low-Earth orbit.

The launch will be taking off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, targeted for 2:58 a.m. Additional launch opportunities are available, starting at 10:41 p.m.

This will be the ninth flight for the stage booster supporting this mission. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love you drone ship out in the Pacific Ocean.