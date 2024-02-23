SpaceX preparing for Falcon 9 launch Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is preparing for its sixth launch of the year from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A Falcon 9 carrying 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is scheduled to liftoff on Thursday at 8:11 p.m.

Backup opportunities are available until 11:44 p.m. and if the launch does not go at all Thursday, the next window opens at 7:50 p.m. Friday.

The first-stage booster for the launch has been used 18 previous times. Following stage separation, it’s expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

No sonic book is expected to be heard locally from the launch.

