SpaceX pushes Falcon 9 launch attempt to Wednesday

SpaceX is once again postponing its latest launch attempt from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) was originally scheduled for late Monday morning. It was then scrubbed and pushed to Tuesday and is now scheduled for sometime Wednesday.

While weather conditions initially postponed the launch, SpaceX did not cite a reason for the latest delay, only stating the “Team is resetting the next Starlink mission from California for no earlier than Wednesday, March 1.”

The launch will deploy 51 Starlink satellites.

It will be SpaceX's fourth launch from Vandenberg this year.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The same booster was previously used to launch Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3 and two Starlink missions.

A live stream of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff.

An exact time for Wednesday’s launch attempt has not been disclosed.