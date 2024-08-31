SpaceX rocket launch planned Friday night at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday night.

The launch, which will send 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, was originally scheduled for early Wednesday morning but was postponed due to a mishap during a launch earlier that morning in Florida. During the landing of the rocket's first stage booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean, the booster toppled over in flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the company's Falcon 9 rockets and ordered an investigation. On Friday, the FAA announced SpaceX could resume Falcon 9 launches while the investigation continues, according to Space.com.

Friday's launch is planned for 9:58 p.m. with backup opportunities available until 1:48 a.m. Saturday.

About eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on a droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A livestream of the launch is expected to begin about five minutes before liftoff on X.

