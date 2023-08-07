SpaceX rocket launch planned Monday evening at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday evening.

The launch is scheduled for 8:57 p.m. on August 7.

If the launch is delayed for any reason, there are backup opportunities at 10:38 p.m. and 11:28 p.m. Four additional backup opportunities are scheduled between 8:32 p.m. and 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday.

The rocket will carry 15 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, according to the aerospace company.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The same booster has been used in five previous launches.

A live webcast of the launch is scheduled to begin approximately five minutes before liftoff.

