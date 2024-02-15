Watch Now
SpaceX launches rocket Thursday at Vandenberg Space Force Base

Posted at 1:20 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 16:45:23-05

A SpaceX rocket, originally scheduled to launch on Valentine's Day, lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:34 p.m. on Thursday.

The Falcon 9 rocket is carrying 22 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Following stage separation, the rocket's first stage booster landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. The booster used in this launch was reportedly used in one other launch.

