SpaceX launches rocket Thursday at Vandenberg Space Force Base

A SpaceX rocket, originally scheduled to launch on Valentine's Day, lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:34 p.m. on Thursday.

Watch Falcon 9 launch @Starlink satellites from California https://t.co/Z5JCOy9t5A — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 15, 2024

The Falcon 9 rocket is carrying 22 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Following stage separation, the rocket's first stage booster landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. The booster used in this launch was reportedly used in one other launch.