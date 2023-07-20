SpaceX rocket successfully launches from Vandenberg SFB

A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday night.

The rocket lifted off at its scheduled launch time of 9:09 p.m.

The rocket will carry 15 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, according to the aerospace company.

Following stage separation, 9 minutes after liftoff, SpaceX landed the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

This was the booster's 10th flight.

The launch was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but the launch was aborted.