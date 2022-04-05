SpaceX schedules Vandenberg Space Force Base rocket launch for April 15

The NROL-85 mission is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Friday, April 15.

NROL-85 is the second partnership between SpaceX and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) this year.

It will be the first NRO launch to reuse a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster. The plan is to reuse the same SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster used in the February NROL-87 launch.

Following the launch, the rocket's first stage will return to land on Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

People from Ventura to San Luis Obispo counties may hear several sonic booms as the vehicle breaks the sound barrier upon re-entry.

The rocket will carry a national security payload designed by the NRO.

The launch is scheduled to take place between 5:59 a.m. and 7:25 a.m.

