SpaceX set for Friday launch at Vandenberg SFB and there's a Spotify playlist to match it

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday morning.

The launch is scheduled for 6:19 a.m. on May 19.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The same booster has been used in 10 previous launches.

The rocket's payload includes Iridium and OneWeb communications satellites.

As it has for some of its previous launches, Iridium has created a song playlist to go along with Friday's launch.

The playlist, available on Spotify, includes 28 songs ranging from "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC to "Dynamite" by BTS to "Drop it Like It's Hot" by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams.

It's designed to sync up with SpaceX's live broadcast of the launch, which is scheduled to begin 15 minutes before liftoff.

If Friday's launch is scrubbed, there is a backup opportunity at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.