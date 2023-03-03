SpaceX set for Friday launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

After multiple postponements, SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday.

The launch, scheduled to liftoff at 10:38 a.m., will deploy 51 Starlink satellites and marks SpaceX’s fourth launch from Vandenberg so far this year

Starlink is the spacecraft manufacturer’s high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A live stream of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff.

The launch was first set to liftoff Monday but has been pushed back multiple times, at least twice due to weather concerns.