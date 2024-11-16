SpaceX Starlink satellite launch scheduled for Sunday evening

SpaceX is targeting Sunday evening for the Falcon 9 launch of 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Officials say liftoff is scheduled for 9:47 p.m. with backup opportunities available until 1:46 a.m.

Additional opportunities are also available on Monday starting at 11:19 p.m., according to SpaceX.

13 of the Starlink satellites have Direct to Cell capabilities, which representatives say enable ubiquitous access to texting, calling, and browsing on land, lakes, or coastal waters.

After liftoff and stage separation, the first stage booster is set to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean. The satellites will reportedly be launched into low-Earth orbit.

Officials say this is the 20th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

Community members can watch the live mission launch on the SpaceX website.