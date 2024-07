SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base this evening.

The rocket launched just after 7:35 p.m. and carried 20 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, 13 of which have direct-to-cell capabilities.

The first-stage booster landed on a drone ship in the Pacific ocean, completing SpaceX's 70th mission of the year nationwide.

