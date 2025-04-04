Watch Now
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket

The rocket took off around 6:02 p.m. and carried 27 Starlink satellites into orbit.
SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday afternoon after it had been delayed.

The launch was originally scheduled for Tuesday at 4:39 p.m.

SpaceX reports the first-stage booster being used for this launch has been used four previous times. It landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. Some nearby residents may have heard a sonic boom.

