SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday afternoon after it had been delayed.
The rocket took off around 6:02 p.m. and carried 27 Starlink satellites into orbit.
The launch was originally scheduled for Tuesday at 4:39 p.m.
SpaceX reports the first-stage booster being used for this launch has been used four previous times. It landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. Some nearby residents may have heard a sonic boom.
April 4, 2025