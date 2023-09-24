SpaceX targeting early Monday morning for Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Monday morning.

SpaceX says it is targeting 12:23 a.m. Monday from SLC-4E for the launch of 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

If the launch does not go at that time, five backup opportunities are available between 1:48 and 4:04 a.m.

SpaceX says six additional backup opportunities are also available Monday between 11:59 p.m. and 3:42 a.m. Tuesday.

Following stage separation, SpaceX says the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

Since the first stage is not landing back at Vandenberg, sonic booms are not expected to be heard locally.

The booster supporting the mission has already been used five times.

A webcast of the mission will go live about five minutes before the Falcon 9 liftsoff.

