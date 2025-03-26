SpaceX targeting liftoff out of Vandenberg Wednesday afternoon

SpaceX is aiming for takeoff this afternoon out of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Team Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen will be supporting a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch, sending 27 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Liftoff is scheduled for 3:11 p.m., with backup opportunities available until 6:56 p.m. There will also be additional launch opportunities available on Thursday, Mar. 27, beginning at 3:17 p.m.

A live webcast of this mission will start five minutes before the launch, available to watch here.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A sonic boom advisory has been issued for residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.