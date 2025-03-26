Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SpaceX targeting liftoff out of Vandenberg Wednesday afternoon

vandenberg space force base.jpg
KSBY
vandenberg space force base.jpg
Posted

SpaceX is aiming for takeoff this afternoon out of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Team Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen will be supporting a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch, sending 27 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Liftoff is scheduled for 3:11 p.m., with backup opportunities available until 6:56 p.m. There will also be additional launch opportunities available on Thursday, Mar. 27, beginning at 3:17 p.m.

A live webcast of this mission will start five minutes before the launch, available to watch here.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A sonic boom advisory has been issued for residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg