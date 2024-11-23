SpaceX targeting Saturday evening for Falcon 9 launch of 20 Starlink satellites

SpaceX is targeting Saturday evening for a Falcon 9 launch of 20 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The four-hour launch window reportedly opens at 7:26 p.m.

Following stage separation, the first stage booster is set to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which is stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Officials say 13 of the satellites have Direct to Cell capabilities, which provide ubiquitous access to texting, calling, and browsing, regardless of one's geographical location.

If needed, an additional opportunity is available on Sunday, according to SpaceX.