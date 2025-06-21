SpaceX targeting Sunday for launch of Transporter-14 mission from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is targeting Sunday afternoon for the launch of its Transporter-14 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch window for the Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to open at 2:18 p.m.

SpaceX officials say the Transporter-14 rideshare mission will carry 70 payloads into low-Earth orbit.

Those payloads reportedly include microsatellites, nanosatellites, re-entry capsules, and orbital transfer vehicles.

Following stage separation, the Falcon 9 is set to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

If needed, SpaceX representatives say a backup launch window is available on Monday at 2:18 p.m.