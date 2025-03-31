SpaceX targeting Tuesday for next launch from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is gearing up for another Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Liftoff for Tuesday’s launch of 27 Starlink satellites is set for 4:39 p.m. with backup opportunities until 8:39 p.m., the aerospace company announced.

If the launch does not happen Tuesday, crews will try again Wednesday starting at 4:16 p.m.

SpaceX reports the first-stage booster being used for this launch has been used four previous times. It’s set to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean, so no sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast of the launch will start on X around five minutes prior to liftoff.