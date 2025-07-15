Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SpaceX targeting Tuesday night for latest launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday night.

The 7:05 p.m. launch from SLC-4E is set to deliver 26 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

If the launch does not happen, crews will try again Wednesday starting at 6:45 p.m., according to SpaceX.

It’s the fourth time this first-stage booster has been used to support a Starink launch, according to SpaceX, which adds that following stage separation, the booster is expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff on SpaceX’s X account or on the X TV app.

While this marks the first launch this month from Vandenberg, it’s the 33rd launch this year from the West Coast base.

