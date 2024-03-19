Watch Now
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from VSFB Monday night

SpaceX
John Raoux/AP
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX
Posted at 6:12 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 22:25:56-04

SpaceX is targeting Monday night for a Falcon 9 rocket launch.

According to the private space company, the rocket will carry 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX is planning a liftoff time for 7:28 p.m., with backup opportunities available until 11:10 p.m.

If needed, SpaceX has more opportunities available on Tuesday starting at 7:38 p.m.

According to the SpaceX website, this is the 10th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

