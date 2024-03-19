SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from VSFB Monday night

Watch Starship’s third flight test → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK https://t.co/1u46r769Vp— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2024
SpaceX is targeting Monday night for a Falcon 9 rocket launch.
According to the private space company, the rocket will carry 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SpaceX is planning a liftoff time for 7:28 p.m., with backup opportunities available until 11:10 p.m.
If needed, SpaceX has more opportunities available on Tuesday starting at 7:38 p.m.
According to the SpaceX website, this is the 10th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.
Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.