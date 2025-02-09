Watch Now
SpaceX targets Sunday afternoon for launch of Falcon 9 from VSFB

A Falcon 9 SpaceX heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The Falcon Heavy, has three first-stage boosters, strapped together with 27 engines in all. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX is targeting Sunday afternoon for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The spacecraft is set to take off at 4:03 p.m. and will reportedly carry 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Officials say the first stage booster will land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

Backup launch opportunities are available until 8:03 p.m. on Sunday.

If needed, representatives say additional launch opportunities are also available on Monday starting at 3:41 p.m.

Some Central Coast residents may hear one or more sonic booms during the launch, according to SpaceX.

A live stream of the Falcon 9 launch can be found on the SpaceX website.

