SpaceX targets Tuesday night for Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg SFB

46 Starlink satellites will be deployed
Posted at 9:00 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 12:02:15-04

SpaceX is planning another launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday night.

The Falcon 9 launch of 46 Starlink satellites is set for 10:40 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

If the launch does not go Tuesday night, SpaceX will try again at the same time Wednesday night.

“The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and four Starlink missions,” SpaceX announced.

Once the stage separation takes place, the Falcon 9’s first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which is stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The return of the first stage to earth is not expected to cause sonic booms on the Central Coast.

