SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg SFB on Tuesday

Posted at 4:21 PM, Jan 23, 2024
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

SpaceX's first live stream went down about two minutes before scheduled liftoff. It resumes below:

The rocket is carrying 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Following stage separation, SpaceX successfully landed the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean, so it can potentially be used in future launches. The booster being used in this launch has reportedly been used for 15 other missions.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service.

