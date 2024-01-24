SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg SFB on Tuesday

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

WATCH:

Watch Falcon 9 launch 22 @Starlink satellites to orbit https://t.co/p3PLM9Lftz — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 24, 2024

SpaceX's first live stream went down about two minutes before scheduled liftoff. It resumes below:

Watch Falcon 9 launch 22 @Starlink satellites to orbit https://t.co/Uh2kp95crV — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 24, 2024

The rocket is carrying 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Following stage separation, SpaceX successfully landed the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean, so it can potentially be used in future launches. The booster being used in this launch has reportedly been used for 15 other missions.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship pic.twitter.com/U2w5gUhmz5 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 24, 2024

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service.