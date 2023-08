SpaceX is targeting early Thursday morning for a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Officials said the launch window will open at 12:01 a.m.

If the launch is successful, the rocket will carry 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

If needed, there are backup opportunities available at 12:51 a.m. and 3:23 a.m. Thursday and at 12:30 a.m. and 1:20 a.m. Friday.

A live broadcast of the launch will be available at this link 5 minutes before liftoff.