A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday morning.

The launch is currently scheduled for 9:12 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2022.

The rocket will be delivering 50 Starlink satellites into orbit. They're expected to be deployed about 15 minutes into flight.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service intended to reach rural and remote communities.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.