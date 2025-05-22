Watch Now
SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday afternoon

SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on the launch pad at Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday, Sept. 1.
SpaceX is expected to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday afternoon.

The launch is scheduled for 3:03 p.m. with backup opportunities available until 5:51 p.m.

The rocket will carry 27 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Following stage separation, the first stage booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A livestreamof the launch is expected to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

According to Vandenberg Space Force Base official, this will be the 25th launch from the base this year.

