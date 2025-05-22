SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday afternoon

SpaceX is expected to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday afternoon.
The launch is scheduled for 3:03 p.m. with backup opportunities available until 5:51 p.m.
The rocket will carry 27 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
Following stage separation, the first stage booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
A livestreamof the launch is expected to begin about five minutes before liftoff.
According to Vandenberg Space Force Base official, this will be the 25th launch from the base this year.