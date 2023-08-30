SpaceX to launch rocket carrying missile-detecting satellites Thursday at Vandenberg Space Force Base

A launch to send the Space Development Agency's second Tranche 0 mission into orbit is scheduled to take place this Thursday, Aug. 31, at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch at 7:26 a.m.

If the launch is scrubbed, a backup opportunity is available at the same time on Friday.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster back on land at Vandenberg Space Force Base. In the past, these types of landings have produced sonic booms that can be heard across a wide area.

The booster being used in this launch has been used in 12 other missions, according to SpaceX.

Tranche 0 is the first part of a satellite network known as the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

The first Tranche 0 mission was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in April and delivered 10 satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Thursday's launch will add another 18 satellites to the network.

According to the Space Development Agency, the satellites are designed for advanced missile detection and tracking.

Tranche 1, the next series of satellites, is expected to launch in 2024.

A live webcast of Thursday's launch is scheduled to begin about 15 minutes before liftoff.

