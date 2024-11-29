SpaceX to launch rocket from Vandeberg Space Force Base

If you are awake at around midnight tonight, you may want to take a peek at the sky.

This is because SpaceX has planned a rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base at around 12:10 a.m.

Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen are scheduled to support the Falcon 9 launch, which will deliver 20 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A livestream of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

If needed, there is an additional launch opportunity on Saturday, with the four-hour launch window opening at 11:54 p.m.